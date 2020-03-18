|
GENEVA – Donald L. Scharett, Sr., 74, passed away on March 13 2020 at his home.
Family and friends are invited to call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday (March 21) at Mull's Funeral Home, 113 Virginia St. Waterloo. Reflections will be shared at a gathering immediately following.
On January 17, 1946, Don was born to Arthur and Audrey Scharett of Seneca Falls. Don was a hardworking man, leaving school to help provide for his family. He was a Pizza Delivery man for many years for Luigi's Pizzeria in Seneca Falls. In life, he attended St. Francis De Sales Church in Geneva. He loved playing cards, especially Texas hold'em and Euchre. He also enjoyed listening to Elvis Presley and Dolly Parton. He often spoke of the time he met the King himself, and no one will soon forget him shaking his leg just like Elvis. Most of all Don loved spending time with friends, family, and a cup of coffee.
Don is survived by a huge family, his children Paul of Virginia, Marie of Stanley, Roseanne (John) Bettilyon of Waterloo, Michelle Scharett of Waterloo, Donald Jr. of Waterloo, Andrea Scharett Cook of Seneca Falls, Victoria Scharett of Waterloo, Arthur Harvey (Takarra Harvey) Scharett of Canandaigua and Ashley Scharett of Waterloo; a close friend, Chrissy Maddox; several brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, 26 grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
Don is predeceased by his parents; son, James Arthur Scharett; brothers Frank and Clarence.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Mar. 18 to Mar. 23, 2020