|
|
GENEVA – Donald P. McGloon, (Duke), 98, of Geneva, died peacefully in his home on Monday (January 23, 2020).
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday (January 30) at the DeVaney-Bennett Funeral Home, 181 N. Main St., Geneva.
Members of the C. J. Folger Hook & Ladder Co. of the Geneva Fire Department will meet at 6 p.m. for services for their departed brother; Members of the Winnek Post #396 American Legion will meet at 6:30 p.m. and members of the Geneva Council #272 will meet at 6:45 p.m.
Funeral Services with Full military honor will be at 10 a.m. on Friday (January 31) in St. Stephen's Church. Entombment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery Mausoleum.
Memorial contributions, in his memory, may be made to Our Lady of Peace Parish, C. J. Folger Hook & Ladder Co. or to a local hospice.
Don was born on December 21, 1921 in Geneva, N.Y. He graduated from DeSales High School and served in the US Army during World War 11. Donald not only served his country, but also served his community. He retired from the city of Geneva Dept. of Public Works, after 37 years. Donald was a member of the C. J. Folger Hook & Ladder Company for 73 years, and held positions of Trustee, Captain, Board of Directors, Vice-President, Fireman of the Year and most recently Fire Chaplain. He was a member of the NYS Association of Fire Chaplains since 1978. He was a member of Our Lady of Peace Parish, Geneva Council #272 Knights of Columbus, Rev. Michael McHale Division of the Ancient Order of Hibernians. He held many positions in the community such as Past Commander of Winnek Post #396 American Legion, Post Chaplain and Sr. Vice Commander of VFW Post #2670. He was the last surviving member of the VFW Two Man Club, organized in 1969.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Geraldine Linehan McGloon; sons John (Shelley) McGloon, Donald (Melissa) McGloon Jr.; daughters Donna (Mark) Feligno, Amy (Dale) McGloon, and Mary (Joe) Osterhout; grandchildren Patrick, Sean (Kelly), Ryan (Alicia), Ian McGloon, Stacy (Stanley), John, Josh (Trina), Jaymin Mateo, Macy and Morgan Kisner, Kristin, Teed, Joey, Bridget (Jerry), Amy Jo Osterhout, Alex Hurd, Kyle, Sadie, Miranda (Jorge), and Nicole McGloon. He also has 15 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law Rosemary (Dan) Skinner and Mary Linehan; brothers-in-law Terry (Hiroko) Linehan, John (Carol) Linehan, Timothy (Ellen) Linehan, Tom (Judy) Linehan; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents Margaret and Jack Ryan; his brothers and sisters-in-law Bernie and Elvira Linehan, Joe and Pat Linehan, Pat and Richard Beard, Maureen and Ron Hodges, Donald Linehan, Nancy and Al Ford, Mike Linehan, Larry Linehan and Martha Linehan.
For those wishing to write a note of condolence, please visit
www.devaneybennettfh.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jan. 28 to Jan. 31, 2020