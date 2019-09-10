|
|
PENN YAN – Donald R. Hall, age 89, of Penn Yan, N.Y. passed away with his loving family by his side Thursday (September 5, 2019) at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital.
Friends and family may call from 11 a.m. to 12 noon on Saturday (September 14) at Townsend Wood Funeral Chapel, 201 E. Elm St., Penn Yan, NY 14527 where a memorial service celebrating his life will follow with Rev. Dr. John Tharp and Pastor Kathy Brown, officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made in Don's memory to the or the Yates County Humane Society, PO Box 12, Penn Yan, NY 14527.
Don was born on May 11, 1930 in Penn Yan, N.Y., the son of the late Marjorie and Ezra Hall. He spent his working life as a truck driver, delivering library furniture for Walkerbilt and for almost 30 years before retiring, hauling milk for Ronald Long. He was an avid bowler, played softball, and loved stock car racing. He was also active with the Boy Scouts and enjoyed woodworking (as evidenced by a basement full of tools), and despite only having one head, he had a hat for every occasion. Above all, Don was a loving husband, father, grandpa, and great grandpa.
Don is survived by his wife of 69 years, Beverly (Ryder) Hall; daughter, Cindy (Stanley) Ovens; son, Richard (Robyn) Hall; grandchildren Brian Ovens, Don (Kathleen Kronauer) Ovens, Kim (John) Ovens Hassett, and Bruce (Cindy Linksman) DeWick; great-grandchildren Leah Ovens, Olivia and Jaxon DeWick; and great-great grandson, Jordan DeWick; nieces Teresa (Darren) Divine and Lisa Drommer; nephews Michael Ryder and Lloyd "Slim" Ryder; cousin, Richard "Whit" (Gail) Yonge; as well as several other nieces and nephews; and his many beloved pets.
In addition to his parents, Don was predeceased by his infant sister.
Fond memories of Don may be shared with his family and friends at www.townsendwoodfuneralchapel.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sept. 10 to Sept. 12, 2019