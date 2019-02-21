Obituary Guest Book View Sign

SENECA FALLS – Donald R. "Donnie" VanCleef Jr., 52, of Mynderse St., Seneca Falls, N.Y., passed away on Monday (February 18, 2019) at Clifton Springs Hospital, Clifton Springs, NY.



Family and friends may call at the Doran Funeral Home, 4 E. Bayard St., Seneca Falls, NY on Friday (February 22) from 4 to 7 p.m. Donnie's Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday (February 23) at 2 p.m. at St. Patrick's Church, Seneca Falls, with Reverend James Fennessy, Pastor as celebrant. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.



If desired, contributions may be made to Thrive to Survive, P.O. Box 1146, Geneva, NY 14456 or to Camp Good Days, 1332 Pittsford-Mendon Rd., P.O. Box 665, Mendon, NY 14506.



Donnie was born in Seneca Falls, N.Y. on May 1, 1966 the son of Donald R. and MaryAnn Carfora VanCleef. He was a 1984 graduate of Mynderse Academy and was a dedicated employee of Evans Chemetics of Waterloo for over 31 years. He was lifetime community member and volunteer who dedicated himself to the youth of Seneca Falls and Mynderse Academy Athletics in which he accomplished 3 Section V titles in Softball, Soccer, and many Finger Lakes East League titles. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren Jace and Khloe. He enjoyed euchre, bocce, playing men's slow-pitch softball. He was a dungeon and dragon nerd. He loved his Sunday football, especially his Pittsburg Steelers and his Pittsburg Pirates when spring arrived. He was a life-long teammate of Mynderse Academy football, wrestling, and baseball. He loved his ice cream treats, the Adirondacks, and those Caribbean Vacations with his crew.



He is survived by his loving and dedicated wife, Lori Jensen VanCleef of Seneca Falls; his two children Anthony and Kayli VanCleef of Seneca Falls; grandchildren Jace and Khole; mother, MaryAnn (John) Klue of Seneca Falls; father, Donald VanCleef Sr. of Seneca Falls; brother-in-law, Erik Jensen; several aunts, uncles, cousins, lifelong friends, teammates, and players.



He was predeceased by his mother–in-law and father-in-law Susan (Russo) and David Duell; his grandparents Carmen (Tony) and Elizabeth Carfora, Anna and Raymond Ricketts, and Charles VanCleef along with several aunts and uncles.



4 East Bayard Street

Seneca Falls , NY 13148

