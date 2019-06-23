Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Ray Radford. View Sign Service Information Presbyterian Church 24 Park Pl Geneva, NY 14456 Celebration of Life 10:00 AM The Presbyterian Church 24 Park Place Geneva , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

GENEVA–Donald Radford, age 80, of Geneva, New York, passed away on Friday (June 21) peacefully at home surrounded by his family.



A celebration of life service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday (June 25) at The Presbyterian Church, 24 Park Place, Geneva, N.Y.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you would consider making a memorial contribution to Ontario-Yates Hospice, 756 Pre-Emption Rd, Geneva, NY 14456.



Don was born on April 10, 1939 in Roanoke, Virginia the son of the late Hannon Radford and Della Baldwin Brady. Don attended Augusta Military Academy and served in the U.S. Army Reserves for six years. He so enjoyed his over 40 year career in sales at Goulds Pumps in Seneca Falls. Don loved being a salesman. Every customer became a friend and every opportunity for a sale was a challenge he relished.



Don married the former Frances Irvin in 1959 and together they had four wonderful daughters, who were a great source of love and pride. In 1999 he married B.J. Radford and lovingly took two more children into his life. His children, sons-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren he considered to be the most important things in his life.



Don was a collector of people, a founding member of the Elite Golf Club (later renamed the Rad Golf Club), a regular at the Tim Horton's coffee clutch, famous for giving away golf balls and golf shirts, lived in the best neighborhood in Geneva (surrounded by the best neighbors), a lover of Syracuse sports and the Yankees, a long time member of Seneca Lake Country Club and later Wayne Hills Country Club. He was a one-of-a-kind gentlemen. Always kind, generous, funny and always there for everyone.



Don suffered through a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia, never complaining or giving in, and fought hard until the end. Many people assisted him in this fight, through friendship, support, care and love. Your involvement made a big difference and is much appreciated.



Don is survived by his wife, B.J.; their two children Casey and Calvin; as well as four daughters Donna Newcomb of Romulus, N.Y., Tracy (Richard) Metzger of Albany, N.Y., Kelly (Robert) Marlow of Mount Kisco, N.Y., and Sara (Mark) Thomas of Cornelius, N.C.; grandchildren Jeffrey II (Stefanie) Newcomb, Julie (Jake) Conway, Leigh Metzger, R.J. Marlow, Will Marlow, Caroline Thomas and Lauren Thomas; great-grandchildren Jordan and Emma Newcomb.



Don was predeceased by his parents; sister, Judy; and son-in-law, Jeff Newcomb.



Arrangements are being handled by the McGuigan & Bero Funeral Home.



For tributes and condolences to the family, please visit GENEVA–Donald Radford, age 80, of Geneva, New York, passed away on Friday (June 21) peacefully at home surrounded by his family.A celebration of life service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday (June 25) at The Presbyterian Church, 24 Park Place, Geneva, N.Y.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you would consider making a memorial contribution to Ontario-Yates Hospice, 756 Pre-Emption Rd, Geneva, NY 14456.Don was born on April 10, 1939 in Roanoke, Virginia the son of the late Hannon Radford and Della Baldwin Brady. Don attended Augusta Military Academy and served in the U.S. Army Reserves for six years. He so enjoyed his over 40 year career in sales at Goulds Pumps in Seneca Falls. Don loved being a salesman. Every customer became a friend and every opportunity for a sale was a challenge he relished.Don married the former Frances Irvin in 1959 and together they had four wonderful daughters, who were a great source of love and pride. In 1999 he married B.J. Radford and lovingly took two more children into his life. His children, sons-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandchildren he considered to be the most important things in his life.Don was a collector of people, a founding member of the Elite Golf Club (later renamed the Rad Golf Club), a regular at the Tim Horton's coffee clutch, famous for giving away golf balls and golf shirts, lived in the best neighborhood in Geneva (surrounded by the best neighbors), a lover of Syracuse sports and the Yankees, a long time member of Seneca Lake Country Club and later Wayne Hills Country Club. He was a one-of-a-kind gentlemen. Always kind, generous, funny and always there for everyone.Don suffered through a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia, never complaining or giving in, and fought hard until the end. Many people assisted him in this fight, through friendship, support, care and love. Your involvement made a big difference and is much appreciated.Don is survived by his wife, B.J.; their two children Casey and Calvin; as well as four daughters Donna Newcomb of Romulus, N.Y., Tracy (Richard) Metzger of Albany, N.Y., Kelly (Robert) Marlow of Mount Kisco, N.Y., and Sara (Mark) Thomas of Cornelius, N.C.; grandchildren Jeffrey II (Stefanie) Newcomb, Julie (Jake) Conway, Leigh Metzger, R.J. Marlow, Will Marlow, Caroline Thomas and Lauren Thomas; great-grandchildren Jordan and Emma Newcomb.Don was predeceased by his parents; sister, Judy; and son-in-law, Jeff Newcomb.Arrangements are being handled by the McGuigan & Bero Funeral Home.For tributes and condolences to the family, please visit www.mcguiganberofuneralhome.com. Published in Finger Lakes Times from June 23 to June 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Local Obituaries for Finger Lakes Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close