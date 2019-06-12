Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Ray Young. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

TUCSON, ARIZONA/NEWARK, NEW YORK–Donald Ray Young, Veteran USMC Korea 1948-1951, passed away Monday (June 10). Don was born July 31, 1930 to his beloved mother, Rama Young.



As per Don's wishes there will be no calling hours or service.



Please consider giving to the Wayne County Humane Society in Don's name.



Don served our country with honor. Don, along with his fellow Marine brother's were in the First Div. 3/7 infantry unit. Don's unit was also known as part of "The Frozen Chosin."



Our dad's awards were many, but what really mattered most to our father were the brave men he served with. Our father never forgot them. After leaving the service, Don came home to Newark, N.Y. He became the owner of the Sunoco Gas Station on the eastside of Newark. Dad later became a Newark school bus driver for many years.



Our dad was always a free spirit and lived life to the fullest. Dad's biggest passion was to get on his motorcycle and ride anywhere! Dad once told us the only time he felt truly free was when he was on his bike. Dad loved skiing, golfing, warm weather, swimming, playing cards, chess, sky diving, SU basketball, star watching, Fairville Fire Dept fish fry, Naples grape pies and animals.



Don is survived by his three daughters Tracy (Rick) Thorn of Clyde, Jamie Young and Kelly Congdon both of Ga; six grandchildren Sarah (Greg) Jankowiak, Andrew Thorn, Ariel (Mitchell) Penny, Hannah (Tim) Stone, Casey Congdon and Mackenzy Congdon; four great-grandchildren Jenna, Layla, Evelyn Jankowiak and Marleigh Stone; niece, Sharon Lamb; and good friend, Judie Q.



Don is predeceased by his beloved mother, Rama Young.



Our Dad loved his family and friends.



