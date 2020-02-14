Home

Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC
28 Genesee Street
Geneva, NY 14456
(315) 789-6613
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC
28 Genesee Street
Geneva, NY 14456
Prayer Service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
1:00 PM
Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC
28 Genesee Street
Geneva, NY 14456
Donald Robert Clark


1956 - 2020
Donald Robert Clark Obituary
GENEVA – Donald Robert Clark, 63, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday (February 11, 2020).

Friends may call from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday (February 15), at the Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC, 28 Genesee St. Geneva. A prayer service will follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Geneva.

He was born on September 5, 1956, in Geneva, N.Y. Donald graduated from Geneva High in 1974. He worked as a journeyman machinist for over 30 years at Zoto's International, where he met his wife Sally. Donald was most proud of being Papa Don to his three grandchildren.

Donald will be greatly missed by his wife, Sally; three daughters Margaret Clinch of Watkins Glen, Dawn (Dan) Bedell of Geneva and Candice (Rick) Antosca of East Walpole, Mass.; three grandchildren Skylar Bedell, Nicholas Bedell and Kenneth Antosca; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends.

He was predeceased by his parents, Lester and Brenda Clark; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Joseph and Ellen Scaptura.

Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.palmfh.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Feb. 14 to Feb. 17, 2020
