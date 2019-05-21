WATERLOO – Donald V. Osborne, 55, died Saturday (May 18, 2019) at his home.
Friends may call from 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesday (May 22) at Coe-Genung Funeral Home.
The memorial service will immediately follow at the funeral home. Rev. Laura Calos, pastor of Waterloo United Methodist Church, will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Beverly's Animal Shelter, 50 E. River St., Waterloo, N.Y., 13165. Don was born May 24, 1963, in Waterloo, N.Y., the son of L. Donald and Nancy Laggan Osborne. He was a 1981 graduate of Waterloo Central School. Don earned his A.A.S. degree in Horticulture from FLCC. Don was owner of Davie's Lawn Care and Landscaping. Over the years many could see Don and his son tending to many lawns and landscaping. He enjoyed boating, fishing, and spending time with his family. Don was a fan many sports, especially SU and Kansas City Chiefs.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Gemma R. Odin Osborne; sons, Matthew (Kateri) Osborne of Webster and David Osborne of Geneva, N.Y.; great-granddaughter, Madelyne Osborne; father, L. Donald (Rosalie Karweck) Osborne of Waterloo, N.Y.; mother, Nancy Osborne of Englewood, Fla.; sister, Christine Pollino of Waterloo, N.Y.; nephew, Lucas Fegley; several nieces and nephews; brother-in-law, Robert (Lisa) Odin of Oswego, N.Y.; and sisters-in-law,Linda (Scott) Sharkey and Michelle (Lynn) Cooper both of Oswego, N.Y.
Condolences may be sent to www.coegenungfuneralhome.com.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 21 to May 23, 2019