GENEVA- Donato A. "Dan" Panetta, age 91, of Geneva passed away on Saturday (March 2, 2019) at Geneva General Hospital.
There will be no prior calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday (March 9) at St. Francis deSales Roman Catholic Church. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery.
Dan was born on May 26, 1927 in Geneva. He was the son of the late Franco and Clorinda Racine Panetta.
Dan was a WWII Veteran serving in the U.S. Coast Guard in the Mid-Atlantic and Mediterranean war zones. Dan also served in the U.S. Army 11th Airborne in WWII in the Pacific.
Dan worked as a Stone Mason for 38 years, and he was a member of the Bricklayers & Allied Craftworkers Local #3 New York-Rochester Chapter.
Dan was a member of the Order Sons of Italy Lodge 2397, American Legion Winnek Post 396, and Our Lady of Peace Parish. Dan was a loving husband and father who was an avid gardener and a huge Notre Dame Football fan.
Dan is survived by his wife of 68 years, Olga; his son, Mario Panetta and his daughter-in-law, Wendy Panetta of Geneva; and his granddaughter, Leanna Cook of Rochester.
Dan was predeceased by his daughter, Theresa Panetta and his son, Michael Panetta.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2019