WINTER SPRINGS, Fla./SENECA FALLS - Donna Bonetti Minard, 70, of Winter Springs, Fla. and formerly of Seneca Falls, passed away October 24, 2020 with her loving family by her side.



Donna is a graduate of Mynderse Academy, Class of 68. She went on to earn a BA at SUNY Brockport. After college she and her husband Paul lived in Philadelphia and then in 1983 moved to Winter Springs, Fla. Paul and Donna just celebrated their 46th wedding anniversary.



Anyone who knew Donna knew that her smile and love of family were her greatest gifts. She was a force of nature, pure energy and love.



Her brilliant sense of creativity led to an award-winning career as a floral designer. In 2000 she and her sister Vicki opened Bonetti Interiors, Inc. building a successful interior design company until retiring in 2017.



Donna loved to dance. From a small child to her days as a ballerina in Philadelphia, dancing brought her joy. In Florida she immersed herself in ballroom dancing. When on the dance floor her smile and zest for life touched everyone she met.



Donna is survived by her beloved husband, Paul; sister Vicki and her partner Paula Marsili; her nephew and nieces; and many loving cousins.

