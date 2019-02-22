PENN YAN - Donna E. Chidsey, 78, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday (February 20, 2019) at home.
Calling hours will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday (February 24) with memorial services commencing at 1 p.m. all at Weldon Funeral Home private family burial will follow.
Memorial donations may be made to Keuka Comfort Care, PO Box 107, Penn Yan, NY 14527.
Donna was born November 15, 1940 the daughter of the late Alfred and Aleatha Ovenshire Thompson.
She is survived by two sons Roger D. Chidsey of Penn Yan and Paul H. (Joy) Chidsey of Honeoye; grandchildren Danielle and Casandra Chidsey; three sisters Harriet Pearce of Palmyra, Gwen Phillips of Port Orange, Fla. and Helen (Bill) Hughes of Loveland, Fla.; sisters-in-law Beverly Chidsey and Margaret Stape both of Penn Yan and Joyce Chidsey of St. Augustine, Fla.
Donna was predeceased by a son, Daniel 1985; husband, Dennis 2001 and daughter-in-law, Ann 2009.
