NEWARK – Donna H. Havert, 83, died Tuesday (July 14, 2020) at the Laurel House Comfort Care.A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday (July 18) in the Palmyra Cemetery.Memorials, in her name, may be made to the Laurel House Comfort Care, 224 Fair St., Newark, NY 14513.Mrs. Havert was born in Machais, N.Y. on July 8, 1937, the daughter of the late Edgar and Ida Potter Holden. She graduated from Delavan-Machias High School. She earned an associates degree at Rochester Business Institute. While at RBI she met her future husband Ronald Havert. She worked at the IMC in Rochester. For over 60 years she was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Newark. She was active in the church's Caring & Sharing program. She also volunteered at the Newark Food Closet. Donna loved golfing and was a regular league player for many years.Donna is survived by two sons Richard Havert of E. Palmyra and Rustin (Marlene) Havert of Newark; grandchildren Kiley, Eilish, Lynzee, Jenna, and Jacob; a sister-in-law, Eileen Holden.She was predeceased by her husband, Ronald in 1993; a son, Robert in 1986; her brother, Edgar; and sister, Jacqueline.