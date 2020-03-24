|
LYONS – Donna M. Buttaccio, 77, died on Saturday (March 21, 2020) surrounded by her family at her home in Lyons.
At this time, services will be private and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Elmwood Cemetery.
For those wishing, memorials in her name may be made to the Wayne County Humane Society, 1475 County House Road, Lyons, New York 14489.
Donna was born on February 24, 1943 in Auburn, N.Y., the daughter of the late Clinton "Jack" and Vada Wells Bean. She graduated from Clyde High School. She worked in Lyons as a Bartender and waitress at Helen's Restaurant, LaCantina Restaurant, Tom Jones and finishing her career at the Wayne County Nursing Home.
She is survived by three children Joseph (Penny Lanza) Buttaccio Jr., Deborah (Zack) Smith and James Buttaccio; three grandchildren Justin Tylenda, Devin Tylenda and Alexis Smith; three great-grandchildren; niece, Pat Fowler; nephew, Scott Bean; a special cousin, Bill Hunter; and her cat, Tippy.
She was predeceased by her parents; and a brother, Robert Bean.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Mar. 24 to Mar. 27, 2020