WATERLOO – Donna Strickhorn, 59, passed away Friday (March 6, 2020) at Huntington Living Center.
A graveside service, in Maple Grove Cemetery, Clyde, will be announced at a future date.
Donna was born on July 17, 1960 in Rochester, New York the daughter of the late Ace T. and Helen I. (Brunke) Goodman.
She is survived by her daughter, Holly; her son, Eric; her very good friend, Kathy Tiller; sisters Peggy Goodman and Sally Donnelly; brothers Gary, Ricky and Jerry Goodman; her favorite Aunt, Patricia (Charles) Holtz; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides her parents, Donna is preceded in death by her sister, Jane Goodman.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2020