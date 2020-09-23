LYONS - Donna Mae Elliott, 66, of Water St. died Sunday (September 20,2020) surrounded by her family.
Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday (September 26), at Maranatha Baptist Church, 8721 Travell Knapps Corner Rd, Lyons. Service will be at 11:00 a.m. Burial is in Elmwood Cemetery, Lyons.
Donna was born in North Hornell, N.Y., on April 26, 1954, daughter of Alfred & Helen Welch . She worked at Parker Hannifin for 20 years in Clyde as a machinist . She was an avid fishing woman, and looked forward to Saturday family night. She enjoyed playing cards, and spending time with her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Donna will be greatly missed by those whose lives she came into with her contagious laugh and outgoing, loving personality.
Donna is survived by her husband of 36 years, Gerald (Jerry); children Floyd (Vickie), Dorrine, Christopher (Melissa Powell), Mark, James, Irma, Mary, Francis; siblings June, Sylvia, David, Betty, Arlene, Mary, Penny; ten grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Arrangements by the Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home, 77 William St., Lyons. visit www.pusaterifunerals.com