LYONS - Donna Mae Elliott, 66, of Water St. died Sunday (September 20,2020) surrounded by her family.Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday (September 26), at Maranatha Baptist Church, 8721 Travell Knapps Corner Rd, Lyons. Service will be at 11:00 a.m. Burial is in Elmwood Cemetery, Lyons.Donna was born in North Hornell, N.Y., on April 26, 1954, daughter of Alfred & Helen Welch . She worked at Parker Hannifin for 20 years in Clyde as a machinist . She was an avid fishing woman, and looked forward to Saturday family night. She enjoyed playing cards, and spending time with her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.Donna will be greatly missed by those whose lives she came into with her contagious laugh and outgoing, loving personality.Donna is survived by her husband of 36 years, Gerald (Jerry); children Floyd (Vickie), Dorrine, Christopher (Melissa Powell), Mark, James, Irma, Mary, Francis; siblings June, Sylvia, David, Betty, Arlene, Mary, Penny; ten grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.Arrangements by the Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home, 77 William St., Lyons. visit www.pusaterifunerals.com