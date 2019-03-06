Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna Mae Meyer. View Sign





Friends may call Friday (Mar. 8) from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Kenneth J. Perkins Funeral Home in Gorham N.Y. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday (Mar. 9) at 11 a.m. at the Seneca #9 Presbyterian Church with a reception to follow.



In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to Seneca #9 Presbyterian Church, 4414 Number Nine Rd., Stanley, NY 14561 or to Ontario Pathways, P.O. Box 996, Canandaigua, NY 14424.



Born on July 25, 1946 in Geneva N.Y., to the late Charles R. Meyer and Doris I. Davie Meyer, Donna was a beloved daughter, caring sister, devoted mother and cherished friend to her parents, siblings, children and many acquaintances. She spent her life in education, graduating from Gorham Central School in 1964 and Oneonta State in 1968 before spending more than 30 years teaching at Victor Central School. Donna blossomed in retirement, challenging herself to run a marathon, actively volunteering her time, notably with Ontario Pathways and fully recommitting herself to her faith at Seneca #9 Presbyterian Church. She traveled extensively, often with her beloved friend, Preston Pierce. Donna was an avid quilter and a voracious reader. Her greatest joy later in life came from the time spent with her grandchildren, her only sorrow being the loss of time with them. Now she will be with them and with all of us always in spirit and in mind.



Donna is survived by her beloved friend, Preston Pierce; sons Todd (Meredith) Meyer and Marc (Luann) Meyer; six grandchildren Alayna, Charlie, Jordyn Mae, Ellie Mae, James, and Georgia; brothers Robert (Anne Marie) Meyer, Larry (Jennifer) Meyer, and Alan (Christy) Meyer; sisters Carol (Doug) Creech and Linda (John) Zappia; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.



