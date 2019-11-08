|
GENEVA - Donna Seymour McGinley, 69, passed away following an acute battle with cancer on Wednesday (November 6, 2019).
Friends may call the DeVaney-Bennett Funeral Home, 181 N. Main St., Geneva, from 2 until 4 p.m. on Sunday
(November 10).
Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Foundation for the Geneva Public Library.
Born in Chattanooga, Tenn. on April 13, 1950 to Mitchel Franklin Seymour and Sarah Hanks Seymour, she graduated from Red Bank High School in 1968. Donna went on to attend the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, graduating with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 1972. She married the love of her life, Michael A. McGinley of Bowling Green, Ky., in August 1974. His passing was on April 25, 2001.
Donna was a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother. She worked as an Administrative Aide in the Office of Student Services for the Geneva City School District, where she retired in 2017. She loved walking, reading, crafting, antiquing, the ocean, a good cup of coffee, her garden, and most importantly, her family and friends. There were no limits to her kindness, strength, courage, and charm. She endured tragedy with grace, and demonstrated graciousness for all of life's joy.
She will be missed beyond measure by her children, grandchildren, family, and friends.
Donna is survived by her children Allen (Barbara) of Tinton Falls, N.J., and Matthew (Jacqueline) McGinley of Binghamton, N.Y.; her siblings Richard (Marlene) Seymour of Talbott, Tenn., and Ann (Rock) Engen of Burlington, Wash.; her grandchildren Zooey Grace, Charlie Jane, and Samuel Tennessee; and several beloved cousins, nieces, and nephews.
