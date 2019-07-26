|
NEWARK–Donna R. Cooley, 67, of Jackson Hill Rd., Newark, passed away on Tuesday (July 23) at Rochester General Hospital, following a courageous battle with cancer.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. pm Sunday (July 28) at the DeVaney-Bennett Funeral Home, 181 N. Main St., Geneva, N.Y.
Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday (July 29) at the funeral home. The Rev. Dr. Deborah Lind Schmitz will officiate. Burial will be in Joslyn Cemetery,
Memorial contributions, in her memory, may be made to the Wilmot Cancer Center, Clifton Springs, N.Y.
Donna was born in Geneva on March 14, 1952 and has been a lifelong resident of this area. She was the daughter of the late Donald and Diana Barker Reid. She was employed with P & C Food Stores since she was sixteen years old and retired after 41 years of service. She was a graduate of Phelps High School.
She is survived by her husband, Albert W. Cooley; her daughter, Rhonda (Vincent Grady) Rooks of Newark; her brother, David (Juanita) Reid of Phelps; four grandchildren Jarvis (Tianna Russ) Knight, Ronel, Ronisha, and Jada Rooks; two great-grandchildren Avionna Knight, and Jimmy Lee Knight; brothers-in-law Ed Cooley, Thomas (Marian) Cooley, Walter Cooley, Clifford (Jane) Cooley, Jack (Ceighan) Cooley; sisters-in-law Denise (Mark) Cooley and Sandra Fritz; along with many nieces; and nephews; and good friend, Linda Beeman.
She was predeceased by her parents; and grandson, Jimmie Lee Parker; and sister-in-law, June Bennett.
For those wishing to write a note of condolence, please visit www.devaneybennettfh.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from July 26 to July 28, 2019