SENECA FALLS - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our loving wife, sister, mother, and grandmother. Dora, age 83, passed away peacefully in her sleep at the East Village Place in East Longmeadow, MA on April 30, 2020. She will be forever remembered for her whimsical sense of humor, boundless energy, sharp wit, fearlessness, resolve, and passion for music, cooking, and everything Italian. She lived her life with unending devotion to her husband, 6 children and 18 grandchildren.
Dora was born to Giuseppe and Virginia Capone (Frezza) in San Marco la Catola in the Province of Foggia, Italy on February 4, 1937. She was studying for her degree in mathematics at the University of Naples when she met her future husband, Robert Giugliano, an American medical student at the University of Naples.
Dora and Robert married in Genoa, Italy, and then emigrated permanently to the United States, where they raised a family of 6 children, initially in East Meadow, NY (1963-69) and later in Seneca Falls, NY (1969-2005). Her unflagging dedication to her children's education and well-being leave us all filled with wonderful memories. She never missed a school function, music concert, or sporting event. She was, quite simply, always there for her family. We will all miss her so very much.
Dora is survived by her loving husband, Dr. Robert S. Giugliano of Enfield, CT; her brother, Adriano Capone and his wife Gabriella, and their children Marco and Enrico of Genoa, Italy; her brother-in-law, Raymond Giugliano and his wife Diane of Lynbrook, NY; her children Dr. Robert P. Giugliano and his wife Kathy of Westwood, MA, Christopher Giugliano and his wife Cathy of Sparta, NJ, Dr. Virginia Giugliano and her late husband Peter of Loudonville, NY, Dr. Gregory R. Giugliano and his wife Teresa of Suffield, CT, Mark Giugliano and his wife Pamela of Pearland, TX, and John-Paul Giugliano and his wife Carolyn of Hudson, MA; close family friend Dr. Peter Doane of Pearland, TX; and was the beloved grandmother of 18 adoring grandchildren: Alessandra, Gabriella, Dominic, Dante, Samantha, Luke, Ben, Peter Jr., Emma, Mike, Max, Joe, Mark Jr., Zachary, Matthew, Sydney, Alyssa and Grayson. Funeral services will be private. The family encourages you to watch her service on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 1:00 PM by following this link: http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/75928242.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dora's name to the Dante Alighieri Society of Massachusetts (http://www.dantemass.org/). Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home has care of arrangements. To leave on-line condolences please visit http://www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Dora was born to Giuseppe and Virginia Capone (Frezza) in San Marco la Catola in the Province of Foggia, Italy on February 4, 1937. She was studying for her degree in mathematics at the University of Naples when she met her future husband, Robert Giugliano, an American medical student at the University of Naples.
Dora and Robert married in Genoa, Italy, and then emigrated permanently to the United States, where they raised a family of 6 children, initially in East Meadow, NY (1963-69) and later in Seneca Falls, NY (1969-2005). Her unflagging dedication to her children's education and well-being leave us all filled with wonderful memories. She never missed a school function, music concert, or sporting event. She was, quite simply, always there for her family. We will all miss her so very much.
Dora is survived by her loving husband, Dr. Robert S. Giugliano of Enfield, CT; her brother, Adriano Capone and his wife Gabriella, and their children Marco and Enrico of Genoa, Italy; her brother-in-law, Raymond Giugliano and his wife Diane of Lynbrook, NY; her children Dr. Robert P. Giugliano and his wife Kathy of Westwood, MA, Christopher Giugliano and his wife Cathy of Sparta, NJ, Dr. Virginia Giugliano and her late husband Peter of Loudonville, NY, Dr. Gregory R. Giugliano and his wife Teresa of Suffield, CT, Mark Giugliano and his wife Pamela of Pearland, TX, and John-Paul Giugliano and his wife Carolyn of Hudson, MA; close family friend Dr. Peter Doane of Pearland, TX; and was the beloved grandmother of 18 adoring grandchildren: Alessandra, Gabriella, Dominic, Dante, Samantha, Luke, Ben, Peter Jr., Emma, Mike, Max, Joe, Mark Jr., Zachary, Matthew, Sydney, Alyssa and Grayson. Funeral services will be private. The family encourages you to watch her service on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 1:00 PM by following this link: http://client.tribucast.com/tcid/75928242.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dora's name to the Dante Alighieri Society of Massachusetts (http://www.dantemass.org/). Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home has care of arrangements. To leave on-line condolences please visit http://www.carmonfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 5 to May 9, 2020.