|
|
LYONS – Dora M. Talbo, died Wednesday (January 8, 2020) at the Clifton Springs Hospital, age 90.
A graveside funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on May 4, 2020 in South Lyons Cemetery.
Memorials, in her name, may be made to the Lyons Public Library, 122 Broad Street, Lyons, New York 14489.
Known as Dorie by friends and family, she was born on May 4, 1929, in Seneca Castle, Town of Phelps, the daughter of the late Arthur and Dorothy Clark Christler. Dora spent her early years living in Newark with her mother and step father, Arthur Carpenter. She was a graduate of Newark High School and was active throughout her life in organizing the many class reunions. She moved to the Village of Lyons, where her husband, Roland Talbo, built their forever home, where she lived for her remaining 62 years.
Dora worked as an Administrative Assistant at the Leon Lewis Insurance Agency before joining the Farrell Real Estate Agency as a sales agent, working closely with her high school friend, Rose Farrell. While her husband was alive, Dora and Bob could be found on weekends flying Bob's replica airplanes at the Sky Rovers Radio Controlled Aviation Club and then for the last 30 years of her life, Dora enjoyed volunteering at the Lyons Public Library and being an active member of the Red Hat Society.
She will be fondly remembered and loved by a foster sister, Shirley (Bob) Overend of Cleveland, N.Y.: a sister-in-law, Alice Spencer; brother-in-law, Richard Spencer; niece, Linda (Bill) Morgan of Manchester, N.Y.; nephews David (Diane) Christler and Ronald Christler of Newark, N.Y., Robert Christler of Houston, Texas and Matthew (Rita) Talbo of St. Cloud, Fla.: great-nieces Amy, Lauren and McKenna Christler, Megan Talbo; great nephews Scott, Chad and Colin Christler and Logan Talbo; great-great-nieces Shaylynn and Mazlyn Christler
Dora was predeceased by her husband, of 61 years, Roland (Bob) in 2011; her father, Arthur; mother, Dorothy; and step-father, Art Carpenter; sister, Clara Pruner; brothers Edward Christler and Kenneth Christler; brother and sister-in-law William and Eleanor Talbo; nephew, Bart Talbo; and niece, Chrissie Talbo.
With special thanks to Janet Mosher, Dick Spencer, Mike Calabrese, Sue Stone, Donna Wood, the staff at Clifton Springs Hospital and the Yates - Ontario Hospice Team, who comforted her during herbrief illness.
Arrangements by Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home, Lyons. Visit www.pusaterifunerals.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020