WATERLOO – Doris Carol Murray Yaw, 70, of Waterloo, N.Y., passed away Thursday (August 20, 2020) at Clifton Springs Hospital and Clinic, with her loving husband by her side.
Calling hours and memorial service will be announced in the future.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ontario-Yates Hospice, 756 Pre-Emption Rd., Geneva, N.Y., 14456.
Doris was born March 6, 1950, in Niagara Falls, N.Y., the daughter Almond "DeDe" and Caroline C. Tracey Murray. She was raised in Fayette, N.Y. Doris earned her GED. She was a cook for various places including Hobart and William Smith Colleges, NYS Thruway Authority, and local area restaurants. Doris retired from Connie's Diner, Waterloo, N.Y.
She is survived by her husband of 27 years, Gary S. Yaw; daughter, Peggy (Tom) Cole of Waterloo, N.Y.; grandchildren John (Amanda) Cole of N.C. and Meghan (E. J.) Cole of Waterloo, N.Y.
Doris was predeceased by her parents; and son, Darren Porter.
Condolences for the family may be sent to www.coegenungfuneralhome.com