Toale Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory - Ewing Chapel
140 E. Venice Ave.
Venice, FL 34285
(941) 488-7737
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Toale Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory - Ewing Chapel
140 E. Venice Ave.
Venice, FL 34285
Doris Eleanor Butler


1922 - 2019
Doris Eleanor Butler Obituary
VENICE, Fla. - Doris Eleanor Butler, 97, formerly of Waterloo, New York, died October 22, 2019.

A celebration of life will be held 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, (November 13) at Toale Brothers Funeral Homes Ewing Chapel. Burial will be private at Sarasota National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice, Inc., 5955 Rand Boulevard, Sarasota, FL 34238.

She was a dedicated employee for 27 years at Captain Eddies as a cashier/hostess.

She is survived by her daughters Beverly Llacqua, Donna Clark, Roxanne Hardt and Doreen Butler; sons Marty Butler and David Butler; sister, Florence Davis; her devoted granddaughter, LaKeshia who honored and supported her grandmother throughout her life; 18 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Doris was predeceased by her husband, Martin D. Butler; parents George and Nettie Clarke and daughter, Diane Hopf.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2019
