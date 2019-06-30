PENN YAN–Doris L. Warne, age 92, of Penn Yan, passed away at Geneva General on Tuesday (June 25).



Services will be held privately at Covert Funeral Home with prayers of committal at Mount Green Cemetery in Romulus.



The family asks those that would like to make a contribution in Doris' memory to kindly consider the Finger Lakes Community Church, 5 Sullivan Road, Seneca Falls, NY 13148 or the Humane Society of Yates County, PO Box 12, Penn Yan, NY 14527.



Doris was born in MacDougall on November 20, 1926, a daughter of the late Paul and Sadie (Guilfoos) Olsowske. She attended Romulus High School and was married to Earl "Junior" Warne on September 27, 1946. Together, along with other family members, they operated a family crop farm in Fayette. She loved her family, church and social events.



Doris is survived by a daughter, Brenda Warne (Norman Robinson) of Himrod; granddaughter-in-law, Lisa Wimmer of Penn Yan; a sister, Betty Rogers of Ovid; and brother, William (Mary McPherson) of Seneca Falls; several nieces; nephews; and many who loved her.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Earl "Junior" Warne in 2017; a grandson, C.Scott Wimmer in 2016; a sister, Lyra; and brother, Stuart.



For additional information, please contact Covert Funeral Home at 607-869-3411 or visit www.covertfuneralhome.com Published in Finger Lakes Times from June 30 to July 2, 2019