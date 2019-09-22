|
|
Doris Llewellyn Clark, 91, of Cayuga, passed away Monday at Auburn Nursing Home.
There will be no calling hours.
Please consider a donation to an animal .
Born December 9, 1927 to Gladys (Walters) and Edward Llewellyn in Auburn. Dory graduated High School in Auburn and later Austin Beauty school in Albany. She married Fred Clark of Romulus on September 21, 1947. They built a home in Cayuga in 1954 where they resided until recently. Dory was an avid gardener, growing over 100 roses. She loved garage sales and never met a collectable she didn't like. She also loved cats, feeding many strays and ferals in addition to her own pets.
Dory and Fred spent many winters in Florida, eventually settling in N. Fort Myers where they frequented "trash and treasure" sales and Dory added to her extensive seashell collection. They also loved to visit Prince Edward Island and Cape Cod on their anniversary, as well as taking extensive trips around the country.
She is survived by a daughter, Sandra (John) Brott; and a son, Curtis (Signe) Clark; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband, Fred, in 2016; and her four siblings Virginia, Marion, Alice and Edward.
Arrangements are with Sanderson-Moore Funeral Home, Seneca Falls.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sept. 22 to Sept. 24, 2019