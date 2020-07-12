GENEVA - Doris M. Hendricks, age 91 of Geneva, passed away on Saturday (July 11, 2020) at home.There will be no prior calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial we will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday (July 15) at St. Stephen's Roman Catholic Church. Entombment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery Mausoleum.Memorial contributions may be made to St. Francis-St. Stephen's School.Doris was born on January 12, 1929 in Geneva the daughter of the late Floyd Scott and Mary Elizabeth (Kelly) Updike. She worked at the New York Telephone Company in Geneva for many years. Doris was a member of St. Stephen's Church and was very passionate doing quilting. Her whole life was all about her children being a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.She is survived by her children William (Nancy) Hendricks of Sodus, N.Y., Sandra (Dale) Evans of Edgar, Wis., Bernard (Trish) Hendricks of Wendell, N.C., Donna Hendricks of Geneva, Michael Hendricks of Potter, Brian (Sarah) Hendricks of Greece, N.Y.; brothers Bernard Updike and Donald (Kay) Updike; sisters Margaret Thompson and Sandra Prete; sister-in-law, Dorthea Hendricks; grandchildren Harrison (Hannah) Hendricks, Maddison Hendricks, Kelly Evans, Karen (Michael) Parzych, Yonne (Sarah) Hendricks, Ashlan (Daniel) Hendricks, Christopher (Julia) Coleman, Colleen Coleman and Mason Hendricks; great-grandchildren Liam Hendricks and Louise Hendricks; several nieces and nephews.Doris was pre-deceased by her loving husband of 51 years, William Hendricks; brothers Robert (Helen) Updike and Paul Updike; sisters Florence (Francis) Woods and Jane (Robert) DeWall; sister-in-law, Rosemary Updike; brother-in-law, Anthony Prete.For tributes and condolences to the family, please visit;