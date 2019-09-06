|
|
SENECA FALLS – Doris M. "Daisy" Swartz, 99 of Vienna Gardens, Phelps passed away Tuesday (September 3, 2019) at Geneva General Hospital.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday (September 9) at the Sanderson-Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 32 State St. Seneca Falls with services following calling hours with Rev. Anita Milne Pastor of the Waterloo Presbyterian Church officiating. Interment in Maple Grove Cemetery in Waterloo at the convenience of the family.
Kindly consider contributions to the Beverly Animal Shelter, 50 E. River Rd. Waterloo, NY 13165.
Doris was born in Waterloo the daughter of August and Cynthia Bird Olschewske. She graduated from Waterloo High School in the class of 1938. Doris married Edwin R. Swartz on January 26, 1939 and they spent 67 years together before his passing in 2006. She retired from Gould's Pumps as a Draftsman in 1982 after 27 years. A life time member of the Elk's Lodge # 992 in Seneca Falls, an auxiliary member of the former Taylor Brown Hospital and also a member of the "Bowling 600 Club".
Survived by a sister, Iva McNaney of Waterloo; four grandchildren Vicki (Chris) Barbay, Melissa (Mark) Bruno, Kelly (Scott) Kline and Colleen (Dan) Buck; nine great-grandchildren Boo (Dannielle) Barbay, Amanda (Bradley) Clouston, Michael and Morgan Bruno, Kayla, Kiersten, Scotty Kline and Caroline and Cassidy Buck; two great-great- grandchildren Jack Barbay and Brady Bascom; son-in-law, Richard Cunningham; several nieces; nephews; and many friends at Vienna Gardens.
Predeceased besides her husband, is a daughter, Carole Cunningham; a sister, Elsa Stahl; and brothers Richard, Carl, Wilfred, Jessy, Howard and Morris.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019