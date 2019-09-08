|
CHANDLER, AZ - Doris Marsh came face to face with her Lord and Savior on August 25, 2019. She looked forward to being in Heaven for so many years, it was ironic the Lord had her tarry on Earth until just a month shy of her 99th birthday. But that gave her many more years to love her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, who in turn loved her dearly too. They have been the joy of her life. Now she has the joy of finally reuniting eternally with so many family and friends who went Home before her.
A memorial service will be held in Seneca Falls, date to be decided.
Born September 29, 1920 to Gordon and Marion Clark of in Auburn, N.Y., she grew up in Seneca Falls along with her sisters Betty and Jean. Married June 23, 1945 to Wesley ("Mike") Marsh, they raised their three children, James (Dee) Marsh, Randy (Linda) Marsh, and Susan Marsh Marino on their farm in Tyre. She was well known as a church organist, piano teacher and regular accompanist for Mynderse Academy musicians and choirs. Later earning an Associates Degree, Doris as a teacher's assistant for the Seneca Falls school system until she and Wesley retired, after which they traveled around the country with their camper, eventually splitting time living in Florida and New York. Since Wesley died in 2005, she would still say what a great guy he was and how much she missed him. For the last few years Doris lived in New York an then Arizona with her Daughter Susan. Everywhere she went she always made new friends and brightened others' lives.
In addition to her three children, Doris is survived by her sister, Jean Stuchko; grandchildren Ryan, Nicole, Sarah, Shaun, Ben and Brendon; step-grandchild, Heather; and nine great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother-and sister-in-law, Richard and Joyce Marsh of Waterloo.
Family is being served by the Sanderson-Moore Funeral Home, Inc., 32 State St., Seneca Falls.
