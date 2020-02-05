|
GENEVA – Doris R. Garrett, 97, of Geneva, N.Y., passed away Monday (February 3, 2020) at Living Center North in Geneva, with loving family by her side.
There will be no calling hours. The memorial service will be 3 p.m. Friday (February 7) at Coe-Genung Funeral Home. Spring burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Waterloo, N.Y.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 435 E. Henrietta Rd., Rochester, NY 14620 or the organization of one's choice.
Doris was born April 1, 1922, in Waterloo, N.Y., the daughter of Maynard H. and Hannah J. Jarvis Heinzman. She attended Waterloo High School. Doris was employed with Ontario County ARC as a bus driver for 20 years. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Waterloo. Doris was also a member of Seneca County Home Bureau.
She is survived by sons Richard (Sue Hutchinson) M. Garrett of Geneva, Roger (Kitty Van Bortel) C. Garrett of Victor, N.Y., and Robert (Bonnie Dixon) A. Garrett of Geneva, N.Y.; daughters Virginia (Earl Bowen) Irland of Palm Coast, Fla. and Diane (Chris) Jones of Geneva, N.Y.; twelve grandchildren;twenty-four great-grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.
Doris was predeceased by her husband, Myron A. Garrett; granddaughter, Amy Garrett; brothers Loren Heinzman and Gordon Heinzman; and sisters Esther Young, Gladys Caldwell, Wilma Kochs and Helen Bertolet.
