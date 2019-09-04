|
LYONS – Dorothy A. Hall 98, died Sunday (September 1, 2019) at the Wayne County Nursing Home .
A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday (September 9) at South Lyons Cemetery.
Memorials can be made, in her memory, to Lyons Town Ambulance, Lyons Fire Dept. or First Lutheran Church.
Dorothy was born in Lyons, on August 21, 1921, daughter of Curt and Marion Voigt Stoltz. She had worked in the Lyons High School cafeteria for 18 yrs. She was a member of First Lutheran Church of Lyons.
Survived by her son, Jerry (Shawn) Hall of Colorado; daughter-in-law, Thea Hall of Lyons, four grandchildren Mark (Jennifer) Hall, Ron (Thea Jo) Cernohous, Kevin Hall, and Erica Ross; six great-grandchildren.
Predeceased by her husband, Clifford, in 1994; and son, Tom, in 2011.
Arrangements by Boeheim - Pusateri Funeral Home, 77 William St., Lyons.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sept. 4 to Sept. 6, 2019