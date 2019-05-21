Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy A. Ritter. View Sign Service Information McGuigan Funeral Home 45 High Street Geneva , NY 14456 (315)-789-1313 Calling hours 5:30 PM - 8:30 PM McGuigan Funeral Home 45 High Street Geneva , NY 14456 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Stephen's Roman Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

GENEVA- Dorothy A. Ritter, age 85, of Geneva passed away on Saturday (May 18) surrounded by her family at the Huntington Living Center in Waterloo.



Family and friends may call Thursday (May 23) from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the McGuigan & Bero Funeral Home 45 High St. Geneva. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday (May 24) at 10 a.m. at St. Stephen's Roman Catholic Church. Entombment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery Mausoleum.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to P.O. Box 5014 Hagerstown, MD 21741.



Dorothy was born on February 6, 1934 in Geneva, the daughter of the late Francis and Helen Nielson Lahr. She graduated from DeSales High School and retired after many years as a teacher's aide at West Street School. Dorothy was a member of St. Stephen's Church. She was devoted to her children and grandchildren and loved to travel to the Adirondacks and Florida. In her memory please have a Manhattan thinking of her.



She is survived by her children Joan (Charles Jr.) Barnard of Geneva, Jean (David) Gaylord of New Jersey, James (Karin Bowersock) Ritter of Geneva, Jeffrey (Jill) Ritter of Geneva and Jon (Karen) Ritter of Webster; grandchildren Charles III (Joanna), Christopher (Marisa) and David (Monica) Barnard, Emily, Hannah, Claire (Eddie Canto) and Max Gaylord, J. Christopher (Briana Costello), Timothy, Rebecca and Sophie Ritter, A.J. and Abbey Ritter, Alysia (Robert) Snook, Jonathan, Angelica and Jamieson Ritter; great-grandchildren Ryleigh, Charlotte, Elle, Wyatt, Charley, Hazel, Parker; siblings Francis Lahr of Penfield, Paul Lahr of Canandaigua, Vincent (Gloria) Lahr of Seneca Falls, Patricia (James) Hamill of Tucson, Ariz.; several nieces and nephews.



Dorothy was predeceased by her parents Francis and Helen; husband, James S. Ritter; sisters Helen Hefferon, Esther McCheyne, Sister Matilda Lahr, Madalyn VanAllan; brother, Joseph Lahr.



