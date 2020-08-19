1/1
Dorothy Agnes Breese
GENEVA- Dorothy Agnes Breese, 98, passed away peacefully on Sunday (August 16, 2020), at the Geneva Living Center North.

There will be no prior calling hours.

A funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Waterloo.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to the Geneva Center of Concern, 58 Avenue D, Geneva, N.Y. 14456, or charity of one's choice.

Dorothy was born on August 30, 1921, in Waterloo, and was the daughter of the late Gordon and Theresa (Groening) Reeder. She worked as a swim instructor at the Geneva YMCA and also worked as a clerk at the A&P grocery store in Geneva. Dorothy enjoyed playing Bingo and was a member of Geneva Senior Citizens, the Geneva YMCA, Geneva American Legion Auxiliary, Waterloo VFW Auxiliary and St. Stephen's Catholic Church in Geneva. She volunteered and served on the board at the Geneva Center of Concern and volunteered at the Linden Exchange.

She is survived by her children Bunny (Donald) Haight of Geneva and Gary A. (Kathleen S.) Breese of Geneva; daughter-in-law, Linda L. Breese of Palm Bay, Fla.; grandchildren Christina (James) Roland of Walworth, Kimberly (Andre Wilson) Breese of Clifton Springs, Elisabeth (Matthew) Marsh of Baltimore, Md. and Lindsey (Paula) Breese of Geneva; great-grandchildren Julianna Breese, Elijah Breese, Kaitlyn Marsh, Jack Marsh, Ethan Breese-Roland, Riley Breese, Spencer Breese and Decker Breese; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Dorothy was predeceased by her husband, Louis Ernest Breese; son, Gordon F. Breese; brother, Edward Reeder.

The family is grateful to the staff at Living Center North, Second Floor, for the care provided during Dorothy's stay.

Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.palmfh.com

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Aug. 19 to Aug. 23, 2020.
