CLIFTON SPRINGS – Dorothy Coffey, age 83, passed away on Tuesday (September 10, 2019) at Geneva General Hospital.
Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday (September 13) at the R.A. Patrick Funeral Home, 26 West Main St., Clifton Springs.
A celebration of Dorothy's life will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday (September 14) at the funeral home.
Contributions may be made to the s Project or Clifton Springs Hospital Hematology Oncology patient fund, in Dorothy's memory.
Dorothy was born February 20, 1936 in Phelps, N.Y. the daughter of the late Elmer and Alice Compson. While living in Athens, Tenn. Dorothy worked at Staples. She enjoyed NASCAR, especially Matt Keneth and Chase Elliott. Dorothy also enjoyed to watch westerns, especially John Wayne. She found joy in playing cards, reading, bird watching and taking care of her puppies.
Dorothy loved attending her grandchildren's sporting events. Most important to Dorothy was her family. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She will be sadly missed by all.
Dorothy is survived by her children Michael (Mary) Whitmore, Brenda (Tony) Cordero, and Dwayne (Tara) Coffey; grandchildren Lisa and Beth Whitmore, Tony and Celia Cordero, Cade and Lucas Coffey; sister, Marjorie (Tom) MacPeek; cousins; nieces and nephews.
Dorothy is predeceased by her husband, Wayne; and brother, Robert.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sept. 11 to Sept. 13, 2019