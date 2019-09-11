Home

POWERED BY

Services
R.A. Patrick Funeral Home - Clifton Springs
26 West Main street
Clifton Springs, NY 14432
(315)462-2221
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
R.A. Patrick Funeral Home - Clifton Springs
26 West Main street
Clifton Springs, NY 14432
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
R.A. Patrick Funeral Home - Clifton Springs
26 West Main street
Clifton Springs, NY 14432
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Coffey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Coffey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Coffey Obituary
CLIFTON SPRINGS – Dorothy Coffey, age 83, passed away on Tuesday (September 10, 2019) at Geneva General Hospital.

Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday (September 13) at the R.A. Patrick Funeral Home, 26 West Main St., Clifton Springs.

A celebration of Dorothy's life will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday (September 14) at the funeral home.

Contributions may be made to the s Project or Clifton Springs Hospital Hematology Oncology patient fund, in Dorothy's memory.

Dorothy was born February 20, 1936 in Phelps, N.Y. the daughter of the late Elmer and Alice Compson. While living in Athens, Tenn. Dorothy worked at Staples. She enjoyed NASCAR, especially Matt Keneth and Chase Elliott. Dorothy also enjoyed to watch westerns, especially John Wayne. She found joy in playing cards, reading, bird watching and taking care of her puppies.

Dorothy loved attending her grandchildren's sporting events. Most important to Dorothy was her family. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She will be sadly missed by all.

Dorothy is survived by her children Michael (Mary) Whitmore, Brenda (Tony) Cordero, and Dwayne (Tara) Coffey; grandchildren Lisa and Beth Whitmore, Tony and Celia Cordero, Cade and Lucas Coffey; sister, Marjorie (Tom) MacPeek; cousins; nieces and nephews.

Dorothy is predeceased by her husband, Wayne; and brother, Robert.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sept. 11 to Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now