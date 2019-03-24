WATERLOO/SENECA FALLS- Dorothy E. Bennett, 93, passed away peacefully on Wednesday (March 20, 2019), at the Huntington Living Center in Waterloo.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy E. Bennett.
Family and friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Wed. (March 27), at the Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC, 28 Genesee St., Geneva. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thurs. (March 28), in Restvale Cemetery, Seneca Falls.
Contributions may be directed to the Huntington Nursing Home, SNU, 369 East Main St. Waterloo, NY 13165.
Dorothy was born on July 2, 1925, in Locke, N.Y. and was a daughter of the late Robert Edward and Isabelle Virginia (Willis) Jones. She was a homemaker, who provided a comfortable home while raising her children. Later, Dorothy worked as a waitress for many years at the Deerhead in Seneca Falls. She was a member of the Seneca Falls Fire Dept. Ladies Auxiliary and the Elks Lodge 992 in Seneca Falls. Dorothy enjoyed playing cards, especially Euchre and Rummy, puzzles, Bingo and visiting the Finger Lakes Racetrack and Gaming.
She is survived by her daughters Joann (William) Sidor of Auburn, Cheryl L. Bennett of Seneca Falls, Alberta (Michael Burdsall) Bennett of Waterloo and Dorothy "Dottie" Zmuda of Waterloo; brother, Floyd Jones of Seneca Falls; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; a great-great grandchild due in July and a special niece, Ruby Ticknor, who reaches 103 this year.
Dorothy was predeceased by her husband, Albert Bennett in 1978; son, Albert Bennett, Jr.; grandsons Joseph Brown and Zachary Zmuda; nephew, Floyd "Pete" Jones and sister-in-law, Georgiana Jones.
Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.palmfh.com
Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC
28 Genesee Street
Geneva, NY 14456
(315) 789-6613
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2019