STANLEY – Dorothy E. (Hurlbutt) Tears, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed into the arms of her Lord and Savior early Saturday morning (January 18, 2020) at her home.
Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday (January 21) at Kenneth J. Perkins Funeral Home, Inc., Gorham, N.Y.
A Praise Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday (January 22) at Middlesex Baptist Church, Middlesex, N.Y.
Memorial contributions may be made to LeTourneau Christian Center, 4950 County Road 11, Rushville, N.Y. 14544 or Middlesex Baptist Church, PO Box 57, Middlesex, NY 14507.
Dorothy was born in Canandaigua, to the late Reverend Clyde J. and Ethel A. Hurlbutt, on November 9, 1929. She attended grade schools in Mount Vision and East Poestenkill, N.Y. and graduated from Gorham Central School in 1946.
Dorothy worked at LeTourneau Christian Camp as secretary, as a seasonal worker at NYS Experiment Station, Maxwell, Bowden & Rice Nurseries in Geneva, and full time at Labelon Corp. in Canandaigua. She also worked full time in the office of Comstock Foods in Rushville and as payroll clerk in Seneca Foods in Geneva.
She was an active member of Middlesex Baptist Church serving as pianist and assistant treasurer, in former years.
She is survived by six children Juanita (Andy) Condon of Stanley, N.Y., Nadine (John) Michaud of Norfolk, N.Y., Penelope (Garry) Waugh of Penn Yan, N.Y., Kimberly (Steven) Weaver of Rochester, N.Y., Dennis (Beth) Tears of Honeoye, N.Y., and Shawn (Sam) Ingandello of Geneva, N.Y.; a daughter-in-law, Karen Tears of Canandaigua, N.Y.; 18 grandchildren; and 29 great grandchildren.
She was pre-deceased by her son, Fenton,in 2015; her parents Clyde and Ethel Hurlbutt; and her brother, Milton.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jan. 19 to Jan. 22, 2020