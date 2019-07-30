|
OAKS CORNERS–Dorothy H. Oaks, 87, of Oaks Corners, passed away on Sunday (July 28) at the Huntington Living Center in Waterloo.
There will be no prior calling hours.
A Celebration of her life will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday (August 3) at the Presbyterian Church in Geneva. The Rev. Dr. Deborah Lind Schmitz, Pastor and the Rev. W. James Gerling, Pastor Emeritus, will officiate. Burial will be in Oaklawn Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Memorial Contributions, in her memory, may be made to the Presbyterian Church in Geneva.
Dorothy was born in Geneva and was a lifelong resident of this area. She was the daughter of the late Arthur and Verna Coombs Hamling. She was a graduate of Geneva High School and married her husband in 1955. She was active as a Girl Scout troop leader, an advisor for OQ Club and was an active Bridge Club player.
She is survived by her loving husband, John Bruce Oaks; her son, Andrew (Carol) Oaks of Oaks Corners; her daughter, Sally Oaks of Binghamton. Four grandchildren Dr. Zachary (Dr. Kristine) Oaks, Abigail (Will) Sturgis, Dr. Alexandria Oaks, and John Theodore Oaks; four great grandchildren Emily, Elizabeth and Natalie Oaks and William Sturgis III; several nieces; and nephews.
She was predeceased by her brothers George and Stanley Hamling.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the DeVaney-Bennett Funeral Home.
For those wishing to write a note of condolence, please visit www.devaneybennettfh.com.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from July 30 to Aug. 1, 2019