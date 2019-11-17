Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home
5 Phelps St.
Lyons, NY 14489
315-946-4862
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home
5 Phelps St.
Lyons, NY 14489
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home
5 Phelps St.
Lyons, NY 14489
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Trombino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy H. Trombino

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy H. Trombino Obituary
LYONS/CLIFTON SPRINGS - Dorothy H. Trombino, 91, a resident of Clifton Springs Nursing Home passed away Wednesday (November 6, 2019).

Family and friends may call from 12 noon to 1 p.m. on Tuesday (November 26) at Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St., Lyons, where a funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. Burial will be in South Lyons Cemetery.

For those wishing, memorials may be made to Clifton Springs Hospital Foundation Activities Department, 2 Coulter Rd., Clifton Springs, NY 14432.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who offered a smile and kindness to everyone. She maintained her caring and cheerful spirit even when losing ground to Alzheimer's.

Dorothy was born September 26, 1928 in Lyons, a daughter to George S. and Mabel Hannes Hall. She worked at the former N.Y. Telephone Office in Newark and in Fla., and volunteered at Newark Wayne Hospital.

Dorothy is survived by three children Peter (Marcia) Santelli of Hornell, William (Margie) Santelli of Pittsford and Nancy (John) Cauvel of Pittsford; three step-children Joanne Hurley, Nancy (Larry) Rice and Pam Trombino; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Norma Rattey of Fla.; and nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her first husband, Peter Santelli; second husband, Joseph Trombino; and several siblings.

The family wishes to express heartfelt thanks to the staff of 2300 at Clifton Springs Nursing Home.

keysorfuneralhomes.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -