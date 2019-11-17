|
|
LYONS/CLIFTON SPRINGS - Dorothy H. Trombino, 91, a resident of Clifton Springs Nursing Home passed away Wednesday (November 6, 2019).
Family and friends may call from 12 noon to 1 p.m. on Tuesday (November 26) at Weeks-Keysor Funeral Home, 5 Phelps St., Lyons, where a funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. Burial will be in South Lyons Cemetery.
For those wishing, memorials may be made to Clifton Springs Hospital Foundation Activities Department, 2 Coulter Rd., Clifton Springs, NY 14432.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who offered a smile and kindness to everyone. She maintained her caring and cheerful spirit even when losing ground to Alzheimer's.
Dorothy was born September 26, 1928 in Lyons, a daughter to George S. and Mabel Hannes Hall. She worked at the former N.Y. Telephone Office in Newark and in Fla., and volunteered at Newark Wayne Hospital.
Dorothy is survived by three children Peter (Marcia) Santelli of Hornell, William (Margie) Santelli of Pittsford and Nancy (John) Cauvel of Pittsford; three step-children Joanne Hurley, Nancy (Larry) Rice and Pam Trombino; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Norma Rattey of Fla.; and nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her first husband, Peter Santelli; second husband, Joseph Trombino; and several siblings.
The family wishes to express heartfelt thanks to the staff of 2300 at Clifton Springs Nursing Home.
keysorfuneralhomes.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, 2019