GENEVA - Dorothy I. Archer, 95, passed away peacefully on Friday (November 20, 2020), at Geneva General Hospital.
In honoring her wishes, the services will be private. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery.
Contributions may be directed to the Presbyterian Church in Geneva, 24 Park Place, Geneva, NY 14456.
Dorothy was born on May 26, 1925, and was a daughter of the late William and Hattie Edington. She worked for many years as a meat wrapper for P&C Food Market in Geneva. Dorothy was a devoted member of the Presbyterian Church in Geneva, the Geneva Seniors Club, a life member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary, American Legion Auxiliary and a long-time volunteer at the Linden Shop in Geneva.
She is survived by her son, William F. (Karen) Archer of Inverness, Fla.; brother, Larry Edington of Geneva; and several nieces and nephews.
Dorothy was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Paul A. Archer; son, Paul D. Archer; sisters Ruth Porter, Marjorie Poorman and Madelene Roach; and brother, Clark Edington.
