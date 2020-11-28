1/1
Dorothy I. Archer
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GENEVA - Dorothy I. Archer, 95, passed away peacefully on Friday (November 20, 2020), at Geneva General Hospital.

In honoring her wishes, the services will be private. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery.

Contributions may be directed to the Presbyterian Church in Geneva, 24 Park Place, Geneva, NY 14456.

Dorothy was born on May 26, 1925, and was a daughter of the late William and Hattie Edington. She worked for many years as a meat wrapper for P&C Food Market in Geneva. Dorothy was a devoted member of the Presbyterian Church in Geneva, the Geneva Seniors Club, a life member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary, American Legion Auxiliary and a long-time volunteer at the Linden Shop in Geneva.

She is survived by her son, William F. (Karen) Archer of Inverness, Fla.; brother, Larry Edington of Geneva; and several nieces and nephews.

Dorothy was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Paul A. Archer; son, Paul D. Archer; sisters Ruth Porter, Marjorie Poorman and Madelene Roach; and brother, Clark Edington.

Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.palmfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC
28 Genesee Street
Geneva, NY 14456
(315) 789-6613
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved