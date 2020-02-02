Home

Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home
2771 Chili Avenue
Rochester, NY 14624
585-426-7830
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
1:00 PM
United Methodist Church of North Chili
2200 Westside Dr
Rochester, NY
View Map
Dorothy I. "Dottie" Colwell


1932 - 2020
Dorothy I. "Dottie" Colwell Obituary
CHILI – Saturday (January 25, 2020), at the age of 87, Dorothy went home to her Lord, with her loving family by her side.

Friends are invited to a Memorial Service at 1 p.m. on Saturday (March 21) at the United Methodist Church of North Chili, 2200 Westside Dr. Rochester, NY 14624.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the United Methodist Church of North Chili or the .

Dorothy was born in Seneca Falls, N.Y., in 1932 and graduated from Romulus High School. She graduated from Auburn School of Nursing in 1952. She worked as a nurse for many years. She was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church of North Chili. In retirement she enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family. She also enjoyed playing bridge with her many friends. She enjoyed her life at the Legacy at Parklands, participating in the many activities and meeting so many wonderful people.

Survived by her brothers Richard (Irma) Davis and Larry (Mickey) Warne; daughters Cindy Egan and Dr. Ellen Colwell; son, Dan (Beth) Colwell; grandsons Barry (Stephanie) Egan, Matthew Colwell and Billy Egan; granddaughter, Rachel Colwell; great-granddaughter, Taylor Bailey; and great-grandson, Jax Egan; as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, Charles "Ed" Colwell Jr.; and her brother, William Davis.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Feb. 2 to Feb. 5, 2020
