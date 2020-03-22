|
|
WOLCOTT – Dorothy L. Reynolds, 88, passed away on Tuesday (March 17, 2020) with her family by her side.
Please join her family on Thursday (March 26) at 11 a.m. in Huron Evergreen Cemetery, 6300 Dutch Road, Wolcott, NY 14590 for Dorothy's graveside service.
In memory of Dorothy, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Wayne County Nursing Home, 1529 Nye Road, Lyons, NY 14489, ATTN: Activities Department.
Dorothy was born the daughter of the late William and Laura (Stevens) Heck on Friday, April 24, 1931, in Wolcott, N.Y. She spent her life in the Wolcott area graduating from Leavenworth High School class of 1949. Dorothy enjoyed bingo, sewing on a treadle sewing machine, playing the piano, and going to the casino. You didn't have to ask how she did at the casino, her smile or frown said it all. Above all else, Dorothy loved being with her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
Dorothy will be remembered by her sons Lester (Mary) Reynolds and Richard (Karen) Reynolds; daughters Lora (Robert) Morelock, Mary (Robert) Evans and Peggy (Brian) Gordner; 18 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Maresse Walawender; many nieces and nephews.
Dorothy was predeceased by her husband, Lester Reynolds, in 2001; sisters and brothers-in-law Edith (William) Sampson, Hilda (Hayes) Flynn and Betty Stothard.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2020