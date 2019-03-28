NEWARK– Dottie Cooper, 93, died Monday (March 25, 2019) at the Newark Manor Nursing Home.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Monday (April 1) at St. Michael Church, South Main Street, Newark. Burial will be in St. Francis Cemetery in Phelps.



Memorial contributions, in her name, may be made to St. Michael Church, 401 South Main Street, Newark, New York 14513



Dottie was born in Newark on January 4, 1926, the daughter of the late Bernard and Amelia Scherbyn Cooper. She graduated from of Newark High School in 1943 and from Maryland College for Women in Lutherville, Maryland. Dottie retired from Kodak where she had been a supervisor in the X-Ray Film Department. Dottie was a communicant of St. Michael Church. She was a long time volunteer at the Newark-Wayne Community Hospital and a docent at the Newark-Arcadia Historical Museum. Two things she enjoyed the most were playing bridge and traveling.



She is survived by many good friends.



