|
|
NEWARK – Dorothy M. DeMay, 89, passed away on Friday (September 13, 2019) at Clifton Springs Hospital.
Family will greet friends from 10 a.m. to 12 noon on Monday (September 16) at the Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc., 124 W. Miller St, Newark. Dorothy's funeral service will follow calling hours at 12 noon with Rev. Carlos Smith officiating. Private burial in Pioneers Cemetery.
In memory of Dorothy, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to a charity of your own choosing.
Dorothy was born the daughter of the late John and Lina (Havert) DeWispelare on Friday, July 4, 1930, in Newark, N.Y. Dorothy graduated from Newark High School class of 1947. She was a member of the Newark Grange. Dorothy volunteered at Newark Hospital, Newark Historical Society and Wayne Historical Society. Dorothy enjoyed visiting the library, reading and traveling.
Dorothy will be remembered by her children Susan DeMay, Stephen (Dawn) DeMay, Scott Jon (Magie) DeMay; grandchildren Amanda, Scott and Lucas; brother, Ronald DeWispelare; sisters Sharon East, Arlene (Larry) Aldrigh; sisters-in-law Jessie DeMay and Jean Craft; many nieces and nephews.
Dorothy was predeceased by husband, Stanley; granddaughter, Selena Dawn DeMay; brothers Roger and Richard DeWispelare; sister, Shirley Adriaasen; brother-in-law, Kenneth East.
Please write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting www.watermanfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sept. 15 to Sept. 17, 2019