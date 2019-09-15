Home

POWERED BY

Services
Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc.
124 West Miller St.
Newark, NY 14513
315-331-1175
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc.
124 West Miller St.
Newark, NY 14513
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc.
124 West Miller St.
Newark, NY 14513
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy DeMay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy May DeMay


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy May DeMay Obituary
NEWARK – Dorothy M. DeMay, 89, passed away on Friday (September 13, 2019) at Clifton Springs Hospital.

Family will greet friends from 10 a.m. to 12 noon on Monday (September 16) at the Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc., 124 W. Miller St, Newark. Dorothy's funeral service will follow calling hours at 12 noon with Rev. Carlos Smith officiating. Private burial in Pioneers Cemetery.

In memory of Dorothy, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to a charity of your own choosing.

Dorothy was born the daughter of the late John and Lina (Havert) DeWispelare on Friday, July 4, 1930, in Newark, N.Y. Dorothy graduated from Newark High School class of 1947. She was a member of the Newark Grange. Dorothy volunteered at Newark Hospital, Newark Historical Society and Wayne Historical Society. Dorothy enjoyed visiting the library, reading and traveling.

Dorothy will be remembered by her children Susan DeMay, Stephen (Dawn) DeMay, Scott Jon (Magie) DeMay; grandchildren Amanda, Scott and Lucas; brother, Ronald DeWispelare; sisters Sharon East, Arlene (Larry) Aldrigh; sisters-in-law Jessie DeMay and Jean Craft; many nieces and nephews.

Dorothy was predeceased by husband, Stanley; granddaughter, Selena Dawn DeMay; brothers Roger and Richard DeWispelare; sister, Shirley Adriaasen; brother-in-law, Kenneth East.

Please write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting www.watermanfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sept. 15 to Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now