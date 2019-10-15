|
|
GENEVA – Dorothy May Waugh, 101, passed away peacefully on Monday (October 14, 2019) at the Geneva Living Center North.
In honoring her wishes, there will be no calling hours or service.
The burial will be held at the convenience of the family in Mount Green Cemetery, Romulus.
Contributions may be directed to Ontario -Yates Hospice, 756 Pre-Emption Road, Geneva, NY 14456.
Dorothy was born on April 15, 1919, in Waterloo and was the daughter of the late Herman J. and Florence Ethel (Albright) Larsen. She worked as a bank teller at the Ovid Bank for many years. Dorothy was a member and past president of the Canandaigua American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed reading and crossword puzzles, but most of all she loved the company of her family.
She is survived by her sons Eugene (Melanie) Waugh of West Chazy, N.Y. and James (Cynthia) Waugh of Geneva, N.Y.; grandchildren Jared (Karen), Jason (Francine) and Jessica (John), Stacy (Nick) and James Eugene; and six great-grandchildren.
Dorothy was predeceased by her husband, Milton Henry Waugh, in 1976.
Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.palmfh.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019