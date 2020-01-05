|
CLIFTON SPRINGS – Dorothy Preece, age 103, passed away on January 1, 2020 at Newark Wayne Community Hospital.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday (January 18) at St. Felix Church, Clifton Springs.
Private burial will be at the convenience of the family in OakLawn Cemetery.
Contributions may be made to the St. Peter's Parrish or to in Dorothy's memory.
Dorothy was born September 13, 1916 in Clifton Springs, the daughter of the late Fred and Lena Maslyn. Dorothy Preece, for 103 years, has walked this earth. She has seen times of war and times of peace. Dorothy has seen us grow and we appreciate all the wise words she has given. She was a blessing to all she met and an inspiration to many. She was a member of St. Felix Church.
Dorothy raised five beautiful children Patricia (Bob) Fulton, Donald (Dottie Schub) Preece, Roger (Linda) Preece, James (Valerie) Preece and Gary (Nancy) Preece; many grandchildren; several great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Dorothy is predeceased by her parents Fred and Lena Maslyn; husband, Wayne Preece; brother, Edward Maslyn; and sister, Ethel Hall.
Arrangements by the R.A. Patrick Funeral Home, Clifton Springs.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jan. 5 to Jan. 8, 2020