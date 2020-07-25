1/1
Dorothy Ruth Shores
GENEVA – Dorothy Ruth Shores, 83, of Geneva passed away on Monday (July 20, 2020) at Geneva General Hospital.

Friends may call on Friday (July 31) from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the DeVaney-Bennett Funeral Home, 181 N. Main St., Geneva.

A Celebration of her life will be held in the spring of 2021. Burial will be at a later date in Cedar River Cemetery, Indian Lake, N.Y.

Contributions in her memory, may be made to Indian Lake Theater, Indian Lake, N.Y., Geneva Library, Lollypop Farm, Center of Concern or to a charity of your choice.

Dorothy was born in Geneva and was a lifelong resident. She was the daughter of the late Harold "Doc" and Dorothy Chapman Bonesteel. She was a graduate of Geneva High School and William Smith College. She was the associate registrar at Hobart and William Smith Colleges for many years.

Dorothy was a supporter for many organization in the area including the Geneva Library, Lollypop Farm and the Center of Concern. She was a member of St. Peter's Episcopal Church.

She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Hughes of Geneva; daughter-in-law, Carrie Roach of Harpursville; step-daughter, Kathryn Shores of Raleigh N.C.; and step-son, Gerald Shores of Houston, Texas; her grandchildren Leanna O'Connell, Jessica and Justina Hughes; two great-grandchildren Hayla Fitzpatrick and Elena O'Connell.

She was predeceased by her husband, Paul Shores; and her son, Darren Hughes.

For those wishing to write a note of condolence, please visit www.devaneybennettfh.com

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jul. 25 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Devaney-Bennett Funeral Home
Devaney-Bennett Funeral Home
181 North Main Street
Geneva, NY 14456
(315) 789-2224
