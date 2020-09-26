1/1
Dorothy Sands
PENN YAN - Dorothy Sands, 88, of Penn Yan, formerly of Branchport, N.Y., passed away September 23 in the comfort of Hospice Care at the Homestead.

She was laid to rest at the Grove Cemetery in Bath, N.Y. next to her husband, Kenneth Sands.

Memorial contributions can be made in her name to the Yatesville Methodist Church, PO Box 708 Penn Yan, NY 14527.

Dorothy was a lifelong resident to the area and made countless friends with her friendly smile and kind words. She enjoyed the outdoors, farming, gardening and growing her flowers. She worked many years at Hunt Country Vineyards both in the vineyard and in the winery. She attended Yatesville Methodist Church. She will be missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her daughter, Kelly (Louis) Smith; two granddaughters; one great-grandson; her sister, Mary Coons; as well as several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents Floyd and Mary Gregory; her brothers Charles and Earl Gregory; and her husband, Kenneth Sands.

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sep. 26 to Sep. 30, 2020.
1 entry
September 25, 2020
Kelly, I am so sorry to see your moms passing. She was so quiet and never spoke a bad word. I enjoyed our time together at Yatesville suppers.
Janet Hayton
Friend
