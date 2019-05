On Thursday (April 25, 2018) Dorothy Stockwell, passed away at the age of 86.A memorial will be held on Friday (May 3rd, 2018) at St. Marks Terrace on Chapel St. in Penn Yan at 3 o'clock p.m.Contributions in Dorothy's name can be made to the Penn Yan Public Library, 214 Main St. Penn Yan, NY 14527.Dorothy was born on June 13, 1932 in Nevada, Iowa to Dr. Earl Vernon Andrew and Helen Jocile Hagenbuch. She received a degree in education from the University of Iowa , in Iowa City and was a librarian and a school administrator on the Navajo Indian reservation and in Alaska.She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Mary Ellen Waite and Guillermo Gonzalez; her daughter and son-in-law Nancy Waite and Dee Clevenger; her son-in-law, Dr. Masuo Doi; her grandchildren Tony Gonzalez and his wife Cristina, Rose Doi, April Doi and Emily Doi; her sisters Carolyn Lynch and Dr. Carmen Andrew; and her nieces and nephews Jennifer, Karey, Andy, Kim, Karla, Doug and Audrey.Dorothy was preceded in death by her daughter, Dr. Susan Shumaker; and her sister, Charlotte Baiett.