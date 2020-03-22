|
Dorothy T. Gamba, passed away on March 17, 2020 at the Penn Yan Manor nursing Home, Penn Yan, N.Y.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Family Church, 175-20 74th Ave., Fresh Meadows, NY 11366 at a time to be determined. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Queens, N.Y. immediately following.
She was born August 16, 1922 to Amelia and Charles Rea in Queens, N.Y. Dorothy was raised in Queens, N.Y. and married Anthony in 1944, where they enjoyed 52 years of marriage; she worked as a court clerk for the New York Court System. After her retirement she moved with her husband to Clearwater, Florida. After his death she returned to Queens to be near her family, where she enjoyed volunteering at New York Hospital Queens and social activities.
Dorothy is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law Peter Gamba and his wife, Mary Beth and Paul and his wife, Marietta; grandchildren Michelle Gamba, William Gamba, Michael Gamba and his wife, Ashley, Christopher Oliveri and Anthony Oliveri; great-grandchildren Eva and Nora Gamba. She is also survived by her sister, Anne Pillitteri; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, Anthony; and her sister, Beatrice Chesney.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2020