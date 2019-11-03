Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mull Funeral Home
113 Virginia Street
Waterloo, NY 13165
(315) 539-2496
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mull Funeral Home
113 Virginia Street
Waterloo, NY
View Map
Service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
Mull Funeral Home
113 Virginia Street
Waterloo, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorraine Bogart-Sikes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorraine C. Bogart-Sikes


1961 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorraine C. Bogart-Sikes Obituary
WATERLOO – Dorraine, 58, passed away peacefully, early Friday morning, November 1, 2019 at her home.

Friends and family are invited to call from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday (November 8) at Mull Funeral Home, 113 Virginia Street, Waterloo. A service will follow at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be private in Maple Grove Cemetery.

Her family request memorial contributions be directed to either the or a .

Dorraine was born August 20, 1961 in Bussac France the daughter of Robert D. and Gail (Deal) Bogart. She was a 1979 graduate of Waterloo High School and earned her Associates Degree in Human Resources in 2008. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, writing, crocheting and spoiling her grandchildren.

She is survived by her fiancé and soulmate, Mitch Sikes; her mother, Gail; her daughter, Jessica (Yaw) Campbell; step-daughters Noelle and Michelle Sikes; sons David R. Yaw and Ryan D. Bogart; step-son, Mitchell Sikes II; her grandchildren Zoie, Nathanial and Ellie Campbell, Nicholas Yaw and Makenzie; her brother, William J. (Judi A.) Bogart; nieces Natalli and Corrin Bogart; a special aunt, Kay F. Krupcznski; special cousins Denise Parker and Edward (Ski) Krupcznski;

Dorraine is preceded in death by her father, Robert, who passed away March 31, 1992; her maternal and paternal grandparents.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorraine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -