WATERLOO – Dorraine, 58, passed away peacefully, early Friday morning, November 1, 2019 at her home.
Friends and family are invited to call from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday (November 8) at Mull Funeral Home, 113 Virginia Street, Waterloo. A service will follow at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be private in Maple Grove Cemetery.
Her family request memorial contributions be directed to either the or a .
Dorraine was born August 20, 1961 in Bussac France the daughter of Robert D. and Gail (Deal) Bogart. She was a 1979 graduate of Waterloo High School and earned her Associates Degree in Human Resources in 2008. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, writing, crocheting and spoiling her grandchildren.
She is survived by her fiancé and soulmate, Mitch Sikes; her mother, Gail; her daughter, Jessica (Yaw) Campbell; step-daughters Noelle and Michelle Sikes; sons David R. Yaw and Ryan D. Bogart; step-son, Mitchell Sikes II; her grandchildren Zoie, Nathanial and Ellie Campbell, Nicholas Yaw and Makenzie; her brother, William J. (Judi A.) Bogart; nieces Natalli and Corrin Bogart; a special aunt, Kay F. Krupcznski; special cousins Denise Parker and Edward (Ski) Krupcznski;
Dorraine is preceded in death by her father, Robert, who passed away March 31, 1992; her maternal and paternal grandparents.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2019