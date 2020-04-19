|
ROCHESTER/WATERLOO - Dorsey Weston, 81, passed away peacefully unexpectedly Monday (April 13, 2020) at Rochester General Hospital.
A celebration of life will be celebrated at a time and date to be announced.
Don's daughters requests that memorial contributions be directed to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Don was born on March 10, 1939 in Tyrone, Penn. the son of the late Dorsey D. Weston Sr. and Marjorie (Michaels) Barutta. He attended the Tyrone School System and enlisted in the US Army at the age of 17 and received his GED. He served in the US Army from 1956-1959 as an MP at the Seneca Army Depot. Don worked many years as a Machinist for American Can Company in Geneva and retiring from EEG Wrights Components in Phelps.
Don was deeply devoted to his daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them. He also enjoyed spending time with his extended family, father-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, trapping and golfer.He had vast experience in engine repair. Don will be remembered fondly by all who came to know him.
He is survived by his beloved daughters Cheryl (Chuck) Yacos and Donna (Michael Maher) McLaughlin; grandchildren Francesca (James) Jacobs, Heather (Michael) Wagner, Daniel and David Lewis; great-grandchildren Derek Wagner and Matthew and James Jacobs; several sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Don is preceded in death by the mother of his children, Celeste M. (French) Weston, who passed away July 14, 2019; his sister, Judith Stoner; brothers Kerry and Terry Weston; his in-laws Albert and Ida R. (Dematteo) French.
