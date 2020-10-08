GENEVA - Dorothea VanHouten Wooster, 95, of Geneva passed on Tuesday (October 6, 2020) at home.At Dorothea's request there will be no prior calling hours. A private graveside service will be held in Glenwood Cemetery at the convenience of the family.Dorothea is survived by her sons James (Judy) VanHouten of Sarasota, Fla., Jon VanHouten of Geneva, Jeffrey (Claudia) VanHouten of Romulus and Jay (Susan) VanHouten of Geneva; 10 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.Dorothea was predeceased by husbands, Hap VanHouten and Richard Wooster; and her brother, James Lemke.For tributes and condolences to the family, please visit